Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.