TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.67.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.03. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$38.23 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

