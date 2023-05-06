TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0178 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $174.11 million and $12.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00057338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,001,605 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,647,439 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

