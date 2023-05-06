Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,095,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,246,000 after purchasing an additional 292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

