TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TGTX stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

