The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

