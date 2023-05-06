The Graph Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $25.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,646,748,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,950,007,539 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

