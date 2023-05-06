The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

