The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NYSE:SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.