The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

