TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 5.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.83. 45,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 40,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 5.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.18.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
