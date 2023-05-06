TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 5.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.83. 45,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 40,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

