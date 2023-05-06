Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $294.73 million and $4.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,126,803,216 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

