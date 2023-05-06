Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 73,959 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Netflix were worth $138,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

