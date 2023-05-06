Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $147,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

