Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $127,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

UPS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.