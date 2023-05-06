Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153,070 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $205,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

