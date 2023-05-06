Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.