TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Volume of $184.12 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $184.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003932 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003769 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,539,855,397 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

