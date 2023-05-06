Truist Financial Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $26.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

