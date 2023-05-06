Truist Financial Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
