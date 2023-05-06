Truist Financial Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

