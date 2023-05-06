TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 227,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,917. TTEC has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.