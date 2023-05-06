TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-$603 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.50 million. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. TTEC has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

