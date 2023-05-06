TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 542,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

