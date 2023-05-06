UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91.

UGI Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 2,111,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,092. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UGI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

