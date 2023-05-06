Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $81.47 million and $1.15 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,851.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00405066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00112207 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25260151 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,301,923.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

