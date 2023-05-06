United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.02% of United Rentals worth $251,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

NYSE URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.84 and a 200-day moving average of $379.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

