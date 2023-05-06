Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

