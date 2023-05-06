Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.
Upwork Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Upwork
In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upwork (UPWK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.