Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

UPWK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

