Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Upwork by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.