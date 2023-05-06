Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

UPWK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile



Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

