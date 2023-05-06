Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Upwork Stock Up 0.1 %

UPWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

