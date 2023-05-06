Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.36 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $52,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,658,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 540,100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.9 %

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.