Van ECK Associates Corp Has $80.54 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 440,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,509 shares of company stock valued at $58,217,587. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

