Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94.91 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Skyworks Solutions worth $94,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

