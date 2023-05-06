Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Chesapeake Energy worth $51,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.