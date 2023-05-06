Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 192,779 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 248.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,779 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.