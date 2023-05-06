Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,507 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

