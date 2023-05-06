Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 66,870 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $118,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.70 and its 200 day moving average is $410.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

