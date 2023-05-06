Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. 6,775,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,945. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

