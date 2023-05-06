Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

