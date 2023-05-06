Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and $600,304.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,446,718,008 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.