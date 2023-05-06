Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $456.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
