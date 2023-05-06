Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.87. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,598 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 4,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

