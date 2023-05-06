vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.