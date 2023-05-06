Wedbush Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

