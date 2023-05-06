WISeKey International Holding AG Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for WISeKey International in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

WISeKey International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

About WISeKey International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.