WISeKey International Holding AG Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for WISeKey International in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
WISeKey International Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International
About WISeKey International
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
