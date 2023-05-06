Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.98) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,595 ($44.92).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,103 ($38.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,795.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,475.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,171 ($39.62).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

