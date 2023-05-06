World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.01 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $965,360.36 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

