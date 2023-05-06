WOW-token Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.14 million and approximately $8.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02839712 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.

