WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0284

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.99 million and approximately $8.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838772 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

